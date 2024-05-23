A brief break for Friday with more scattered showers this weekend

We’ll slowly clear out from the recent cold front Thursday night. We’ll see partly cloudy skies overnight with lows just above freezing for the Snake River Plain. Lighter winds past midnight, with wind speeds around 5-10 mph.

For Friday, clouds will roll back in for the afternoon and evening. A high temperature in the mid 60’s for the Snake River Plain. Winds will also be increasing in speed, with 10-15 mph for the afternoon.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms for Saturday. A high temperature in the lower 60’s. Mostly cloudy skies with winds from the southwest around 15-25 mph. Wind gusts as high as 35 mph.

A few showers and thunderstorms for Sunday with highs in the lower 60’s

FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT FRIDAY

WHAT…Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost formation.

WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, and Upper Snake River Plain.

WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Friday.

IMPACTS…Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.