Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics

READ: Maine’s secretary of state removes Trump from 2024 primary ballot

By
Published 5:22 PM

By CNN Staff, CNN

(CNN) — Maine’s top election official has removed former President Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 primary ballot based on the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban.”

This move makes Maine the second state to disqualify Trump – who seeks to return to the White House and remains the GOP front-runner – after Colorado’s Supreme Court ruled to do the same earlier this month.

Read the election official’s decision below.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - US Politics

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content