Biden and Netanyahu speak Sunday amid tension over hostage, ceasefire negotiations

(CNN) — President Joe Biden “emphasized the need to capitalize on progress” made in negotiations to free hostages in Gaza during a call Sunday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“The President reaffirmed our shared goal to see Hamas defeated and to ensure the long-term security of Israel and its people. The President and the Prime Minister discussed ongoing efforts to secure the release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas,” a statement from the White House said.

In their first call since January 19, Biden and Netanyahu discussed Israel’s ongoing campaign in Gaza, the return of hostages held by Hamas, and Israel’s anticipated ground assault on the city of Rafah.

Over the last several months, the US has attempted to put more pressure on the Israeli government to support a “humanitarian pause” in its war against Hamas. But those efforts have yielded little success.

Last week, Netanyahu called Hamas’ recent proposals for a ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza “delusional.”

The full Hamas response proposes three phases, each lasting 45 days, including the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, a massive humanitarian effort, and freedom of movement for people throughout Gaza, according to a copy obtained by CNN.

“There is not a commitment – there has to be a negotiation, it’s a process, and at the moment, from what I see from Hamas, it’s not happening,” Netanyahu said.

There are 136 hostages being held in Gaza, including 132 who were captured during Hamas’ October 7 attack. Twenty-nine of the hostages are dead, according to the Israeli prime minister’s office.

Biden on Sunday “reaffirmed his view that a military operation in Rafah should not proceed without a credible and executable plan for ensuring the safety of and support for the more than one million people sheltering there,” the White House said.

Netanyahu last week said the Israel Defense Forces would “soon go into Rafah, Hamas’ last bastion.” More than 1.3 million people are believed to be in the southern city, the majority of whom were displaced from other parts of Gaza, according to the United Nations.

Netanyahu called for the people in Rafah to evacuate ahead of the ground assault, but it is unclear where they could go; the city borders Egypt to the south, but the border has been closed for months. The US has said it would not support an Israeli military operation in Rafah “without serious planning” given the risks.

Biden’s phone call with Netanyahu comes a few days after the president offered one of his sharpest rebukes to date of Israel’s military conduct in Gaza, saying the operation to go after Hamas had been “over the top.”

“I’m of the view, as you know, that the conduct of the response in Gaza – in the Gaza Strip – has been over the top,” Biden told reporters at the White House on Thursday, describing his own efforts to open up Gaza so more humanitarian aid could flow in.

The call also comes after Secretary of State Antony Blinken said negotiations toward an agreement would continue despite the Israeli prime minister’s comments, which Blinken said were referencing the “absolute non-starters” in the proposal.

Last week, Blinken also told Netanyahu and other top Israeli officials that the civilian toll in Gaza “remains too high” as violence continues in the region.

“Nearly 2 million people have been displaced from their homes. Hundreds of thousands are experiencing acute hunger. Most have lost someone that they love. And day after day, more people are killed,” Blinken said at a news conference after meeting with top Israeli officials.

The Israeli offensive, launched after the Hamas attack just over four months ago, has taken an immense humanitarian toll on the strip, with tens of thousands dead and the population of Gaza on the brink of famine. Officials see a cessation in fighting as central to both their short- and longer-term objectives for Gaza as international and domestic US pressure to end the conflict mounts.

