Biden fundraises off guilty verdict in Trump’s hush money case as GOP rushes to play defense

Washington (CNN) — President Joe Biden was quick to fundraise off the guilty verdict in former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial, while top congressional Republicans rushed to Trump’s defense.

In the aftermath of Trump’s conviction, Biden called attention to what’s at stake in the 2024 presidential election and made an appeal for donations to his campaign.

“There’s only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: At the ballot box,” Biden posted on X, alongside a link for donations.

A Manhattan jury found Trump guilty of all 34 charges of falsifying business records Thursday, an unprecedented and historic verdict that makes Trump the first former president in American history to be convicted of a felony. Not only is Trump the first former president to be found guilty of a felony, he’s also the first major-party presidential nominee to be convicted of a crime in the midst of a campaign for the White House. If he defeats Biden in November, he will be the first sitting president in history to be a convicted felon.

The verdict in the hush money trial was announced after jurors deliberated for nearly 12 hours over two days.

“We didn’t do anything wrong. I’m a very innocent man,” Trump said after leaving the courtroom.

“This was a rigged, disgraceful trial. The real verdict is going to be November 5, by the people, and they know what happened here and everybody knows what happened here,” the former president said, slamming the presiding judge and the prosecutor who brought the case.

The former president’s allies on Capitol Hill were quick to rally around him with top Republicans attacking the justice system in the wake of the verdict – while also highlighting the importance of the election and making fundraising appeals of their own.

House Speaker Mike Johnson decried what he described as “the weaponization of our justice system,” in a statement, and said, “President Trump will rightfully appeal this absurd verdict—and he WILL WIN.”

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise wrote on X, “I won’t stand by while the leader of our party is ambushed by our own government. Will you stand with Trump before midnight tonight and condemn this witch hunt once and for all?” and included a link to a fundraising site.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, the House GOP conference chair, called it a “sham trial,” and said, “We must redouble our efforts and work around the clock to ensure President Trump is victorious this November to save America from Biden’s failed Far Left Democrat agenda.”

