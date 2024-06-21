David DePape found guilty of five state charges in Paul Pelosi attack

By Jeffrey Kopp and Veronica Miracle, CNN

(CNN) — David DePape, the man convicted in federal court for violently attacking House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, has been convicted of five charges in state court.

A California jury found DePape guilty of first-degree burglary, false imprisonment, threatening a family member of a public official, aggravated kidnapping and preventing or dissuading a witness by force or threat.

In court Friday, DePape showed no visible reaction as the verdict was read. The jury deliberated for 11.5 hours over three days, a court officer said.

Before the trial, Judge Harry M. Dorfman had dismissed three of the charges DePape was facing, including attempted murder, assault of an elder and assault with a deadly weapon, because DePape’s defense team argued that would amount to double jeopardy. DePape was convicted in federal court last November for assault on the immediate family member of a federal official and attempted kidnapping of a federal official in connection with the October 22 attack.

﻿The morning before the jury started deliberating, Gypsy Taub, DePape’s ex-wife, was escorted out of the courtroom. She was ordered excluded from the courtroom and the second floor of the courthouse for the remainder of the trial after a judge said she attempted to tamper with members of the jury.

According to the AP, on Tuesday, graffiti from a website Taub runs that promotes conspiracy theories was discovered in a women’s bathroom near the courtroom. CNN observed her outside the courtroom on Monday handing out pieces of paper with a website address that also promoted conspiracy theories. A San Francisco County Superior Court communications representative said they cannot comment on pending cases.

