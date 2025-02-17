Scott Bessent Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here’s a look at the life of hedge fund executive and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Personal

Birth date: August 21, 1962

Birth place: Conway, South Carolina

Birth name: Scott Kenneth Homer Bessent

Father: Homer Gaston Bessent Jr., real estate developer

Mother: Barbara McLeod Bessent

Marriage: John Freeman (2011-present)

Children: Cole and Caroline

Education: Yale University, B.A., 1984

Other Facts

Is the first openly gay Treasury secretary and the first openly LGBTQ Senate-confirmed Cabinet member in a Republican administration.

After graduating from Yale, Bessent held positions at Brown Brothers Harriman, Olayan Group and Kynikos Associates.

Timeline

1991-2000 – Managing partner of Soros Fund Management in London.

2000-2005 – Establishes and runs his own hedge fund, Bessent Capital.

2006-2010 – Adjunct professor at Yale University.

2007-2010 – Works at Protégé Partners, a New York-based investment firm.

2011-2015 – Chief investment officer for Soros Fund Management.

2015 – Founds the hedge fund Key Square Capital Management, where he serves as chief executive officer and chief investment officer.

November 22, 2024 – President-elect Donald Trump announces Bessent as his pick to serve as the next secretary of the Department of the Treasury.

January 27, 2025 – In a 68-29 vote, the Senate confirms Bessent as the Treasury secretary. He is sworn in the following day.

