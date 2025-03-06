How each member of the House voted on the censure of Rep. Al Green

By Matt Stiles and Gillian Roberts, CNN

(CNN) — The House voted Thursday to censure Rep. Al Green for his protest during President Donald Trump’s address to Congress, with 10 Democrats joining House Republicans in condemning the Texas Democrat’s actions.

Green, 77, disrupted Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night, prompting House Speaker Mike Johnson to remove the lawmaker from the chamber.

“I have no ill feelings toward the speaker, none toward the persons that escorted me away from the floor, because I did disrupt. And I did so because the president indicated that he had a mandate. And I wanted him to know that he didn’t have a mandate to cut Medicaid,” Green said in a speech on the House floor Thursday, following his censure.

Here’s how the vote broke down by party.

For a detailed breakdown of how each member voted, filter or sort the table below:

