Johns Hopkins laying off more than 2,000 workers after dramatic cut in USAID funding

(CNN) — Johns Hopkins University announced Thursday that it will be cutting more than 2,000 jobs after it lost $800 million in funding from the US Agency for International Development amid the Trump administration’s effort to significantly downsize the federal government.

The bulk of the layoffs at the top research university will impact its international employees. The university said in a statement that 247 jobs in the US and 1,975 employees across 44 countries have been cut. Roughly 100 additional “employees will be furloughed with a reduced schedule,” according to the statement.

“This is a difficult day for our entire community. The termination of more than $800 million in USAID funding is now forcing us to wind down critical work here in Baltimore and internationally,” the Maryland-based university said. “Johns Hopkins is immensely proud of the work done by our colleagues in Jhpiego, the Bloomberg School of Public Health, and the School of Medicine to care for mothers and infants, fight disease, provide clean drinking water, and advance countless other critical, life-saving efforts around the world.”

Those impacted by the cuts will receive at least a 60-day notice before their layoff takes effect.

Thursday’s layoffs come as President Donald Trump is continuing his efforts to reshape the federal government, which includes gutting USAID. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced earlier this week that the Trump administration is canceling 83% of programs at the agency and intends to fold its remaining programs under the State Department.

