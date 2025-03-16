Trump administration deports hundreds under Alien Enemies Act despite judge’s pause

By Ali Main, CNN

(CNN) — The Trump administration said Sunday that hundreds of individuals were deported from the country after President Donald Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act, a sweeping wartime authority which has been used only three times before, to speed up the deportations of migrants affiliated with the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

The announcement comes after a federal judge temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s ability to use the Alien Enemies Act on Saturday evening, and ordered any planes in the air carrying some of those migrants to turn back to the US. The judge said the temporary restraining order will remain in effect for 14 days “or until further order of the court.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement that “hundreds of violent criminals were sent out of our country” after the president took action on Saturday.

Rubio also thanked El Salvador’s President, Nayib Bukele, for volunteering to imprison the alleged criminals deported from the US and said that Bukele had requested that two leaders of the MS-13 gang, as well as 21 other Salvadorans being held in the US be returned to “face justice in their homeland.”

Rubio later said in a post on X that the US “sent 2 dangerous top MS-13 leaders plus 21 of its most wanted back to face justice in El Salvador. Also, as promised by @POTUS, we sent over 250 alien enemy members of Tren de Aragua which El Salvador has agreed to hold in their very good jails at a fair price that will also save our taxpayer dollars.”

Bukele posted on X Sunday morning that the members of Tren de Aragua arrived in El Salvador and have been transferred to CECOT, the Terrorism Confinement Center “for a period of one year.”

CNN has previously reported that Erik Prince, a Trump ally, has been in contact with Bukele since last year about accepting undocumented migrants from the US if Trump was elected.

CNN has reached out to the State Department and White House.

