Musk blasts Trump’s agenda bill as a ‘disgusting abomination’

(CNN) — Elon Musk on Tuesday lashed out at President Donald Trump’s agenda bill – which the president is pressuring GOP senators to support – calling it a “disgusting abomination.”

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination,” the tech billionaire posted on X. “Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”

He added in a subsequent post: “Congress is making America bankrupt.”

This is not the first time he has attacked the bill. In an interview after the package was passed by Republicans in the House, Musk said that he was “disappointed” in the massive bill, adding that it would increase “the budget deficit, not just decreases it” and undermine “the work that the DOGE team is doing.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked about the post while briefing reporters Tuesday afternoon.

“Look, the president already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill,” Leavitt said. “It doesn’t change the president’s opinion – this is one big, beautiful bill and he is sticking to it.”

Musk, who was granted special government employee status to lead the Department of Government Efficiency, officially left the administration Friday.

