Hegseth orders that all defense personnel review his speech to top military brass on fitness, standards

(CNN) — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has directed US military leaders to verify that every member of the department watched the speech he delivered at an unusual gathering of senior officers in Quantico, Virginia, last month and reviews the policy changes he announced in the wake of that event, according to a memo reviewed by CNN.

“Leaders at every level will ensure all personnel will either watch the full recording or read the official transcript of the speech, and review the policy changes no later than 31 October 2025,” the October 6 memo from Hegseth states.

Hegseth’s memo comes after he ordered senior officers to travel to Quantico for what amounted to a largely political speech that asserted his vision for how the military will physically look and act.

He also offered a stark ultimatum during his speech: If you don’t agree, resign.

While Hegseth delivered his speech, in person, to hundreds of senior officers, the subsequent memo makes clear he wants to make sure the message reaches defense personnel at every level.

Leaders “must inculcate our cultural shift and ensure every member of the Department of War understands my guidance,” Hegseth wrote in the memo, using the Trump administration’s preferred name for the Defense Department.

Asked about the new memo, a Pentagon spokesperson said that “The Secretary’s speech was for the whole force and this memo just reinforces that guidance.”

The directives that accompanied the speech largely roll back efforts made over the last decade focused on eradicating toxic culture in the military, both to decrease harmful behaviors like harassment, but also to meet practical needs of getting people in uniform and keeping them there longer.

There was also a significant emphasis in Hegseth’s speech on the fitness and appearance of service members. Hegseth told the room of senior officers he did not want to see any “fat” generals walking the halls of the Pentagon.

Following Hegseth’s speech in Quantico, the Texas Military Department reportedly removed an unspecified number of National Guard troops that had been deployed to Chicago because they were not “in compliance” with certain Pentagon standards.

The troops, sent to Chicago as part of President Donald Trump’s domestic-facing mission focused on crime, were replaced amid criticism on social media over pictures that showed some of the Guard members appearing to be overweight.

“In less than 24 hours, Texas National Guardsmen mobilized for the Federal Protection Mission,” a spokesperson told the trade publication Task & Purpose. “The speed of the response necessitated a concurrent validation process, during which we identified a small group of service members who were not in compliance and have been replaced.”

