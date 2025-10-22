A Democratic senator is delivering a marathon floor speech to protest Trump



By Rashard Rose, Morgan Rimmer, Ted Barrett, CNN

(CNN) — Sen. Jeff Merkley has been speaking on the Senate floor for more than 18 hours after announcing he would protest what he called President Donald Trump’s “grave threats to democracy.”

“I’ve come to the Senate floor tonight to ring the alarm bells. We’re in the most perilous moment, the biggest threat to our republic since the Civil War. President Trump is shredding our Constitution,” the Oregon Democrat, who turns 69 on Friday, said after kicking off his remarks at 6:24 p.m. ET Tuesday.

Bending his legs at times, highlighting the physical strain that comes with committing to standing for so long, Merkley had delivered the sixth longest floor speech in modern history as he continued speaking into the afternoon. Senate rules do not permit lawmakers to take bathroom breaks or sit down without yielding their time – though there was a short interruption Wednesday at noon for the daily prayer and pledge before the senator began speaking again.

Merkley’s marathon speech stands as a symbolic show of Democratic resistance as his party remains in a standoff with Republicans over health care subsidies amid the government shutdown. The shutdown is expected to drag on with the impasse entering a fourth week Wednesday.

Democrats have so far held their position, blocking the GOP stopgap bill to reopen the government 11 times until their demands are met. There is expected to be another procedural vote on the Republican proposal once Merkley finishes speaking.

The senator in his speech pointed to the Trump administration’s previous halting of research grants for universities in its battle over campus oversight as well as the recent indictments of several of the president’s political opponents as well as his push to deploy National Guard troops to Portland.

“President Trump wants us to believe that Portland, Oregon, in my home state, is full of chaos and riots. Because if he can say to the American people that there are riots, he can say there’s a rebellion. And if there’s a rebellion, he can use that to strengthen his authoritarian grip on our nation,” he said.

Early Wednesday, the senator condemned the tactics of federal law enforcement against protesters outside of an immigration detention facility in Portland, and in other cities that are seeing a surge of immigration enforcement.

His comments on the situation in Oregon come after an appeals court on Monday cleared the way for Trump to deploy troops there after a previous, Trump-appointed federal judge blocked his first efforts to do so.

“This is an extraordinarily dangerous moment,” Merkley added Wednesday morning. “An authoritarian president proceeding to attack free speech, attack free press, weaponize the Department of Justice, and use it against those who disagree with him, and then seeking the court’s permission to send the military into our cities to attack people who are peaceful(ly) protesting.”

Earlier this year, Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey held the Senate floor for 25 hours and 5 minutes, warning against the harms he said the administration was inflicting on the American public. The effort broke the record for the longest floor speech in modern history of the chamber.

This was also not Merkley’s first time holding the Senate floor – he previously spoke for more than 15 hours in 2017 against Neil Gorsuch’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

In recent years, the chamber has seen a number of marathon speeches mounted by senators of both parties, including Sens. Chris Murphy on gun control in 2016; Rand Paul over National Security Agency surveillance programs in 2015; and Ted Cruz against the Affordable Care Act 2013.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

