Gettysburg suffers damage as advocates ask public to be vigilant during shutdown

By Brian Todd, CNN

Washington (CNN) — The site of one of the most iconic battlefields in American history suffered recent damage, prompting a law enforcement investigation.

A National Park Service ranger, who asked not to be identified because the person was not authorized to speak to the media, told CNN there is extensive damage to a stone wall by a parking lot in the Devil’s Den area of Gettysburg National Military Park in Pennsylvania.

The ranger says the damage was reported to the National Park Service on the morning of October 14, and the park service’s law enforcement arm is investigating.

On its Facebook page, the Gettysburg Foundation, a non-profit partner of the park, posted pictures of the wall with a section collapsed, and parts of stone strewn on the ground. The post implores the public to help protect the park. “Remember that we are all stewards of National Park Service sites! Our priority is the safety of our visitors, as well as the protection of our National Parks. Think like the cavalry and be the eyes and ears for the National Park Service during the government shutdown. If you see something, say something,” the post says.

A spokesperson for the Gettysburg Foundation told CNN there is no video of the incident and there were no eyewitnesses, so they are not sure if it was vandalism or an accident.

The park ranger noted “this isn’t just a little bump or dent” caused by a vehicle over-shooting its parking space. “This is significantly more than that.”

Asked if the wall could be repaired, the ranger said, “It can be repaired to its original state, but it’s going to take time and money, neither of which we have right now.”

While the Gettysburg Foundation spokesperson says that the stone wall itself has no historical significance, Devil’s Den was the scene of intense fighting between Union and Confederate forces on the second day of the Battle of Gettysburg in July 1863, with both sides suffering heavy casualties at the location.

A National Park Service spokesperson told CNN in a statement, “preliminary indications suggest the wall was struck by a vehicle. The wall serves as a parking barrier and has been damaged before by vehicles attempting to turn or park in the small lot… The surrounding landscape and boulder formations remain intact and protected.”

The incident has raised anxieties for the National Parks Conservation Association.

“These Civil War battlefields are open-air museums”, said Ed Stierli, Mid-Atlantic Senior Regional Director of the NPCA. “We’re really concerned.”

The National Park Service contends the parks are protected. “Our law enforcement rangers are at 100% capacity as we continue to prioritize critical functions that protect life, property, and public health, including law enforcement, emergency response, and visitor access. During this time, all of our law enforcement rangers are on duty and conducting regular patrols,” the statement said.

The investigation comes as park advocates and local business proprietors have said there are increased reports of trash buildup and other problems at national parks during the government shutdown. CNN has received accounts of park-goers flying drones and base-jumping at locations like Yosemite National Park in California. These actions are generally illegal inside national parks.

The National Park Service spokesperson said that at Gettysburg, “There has been no increase in vandalism, trash buildup or visitor misconduct unique to the shutdown period.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.