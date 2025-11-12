Jack Schlossberg, John F. Kennedy’s grandson, running for US House seat



CNN

By Dana Bash, David Wright, CNN

(CNN) — Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of former President John F. Kennedy, is announcing a run for the US House from New York City, becoming JFK’s first direct descendent and latest member of his family to run for elected office.

In a video announcing his campaign, Schlossberg says the “country is at a turning point.”

“It’s a crisis at every level, a cost-of-living crisis sponsored by the big, beautiful bill, historic cuts to social programs working families rely on health care, education, childcare, a corruption crisis,” Schlossberg said, focusing on affordability while criticizing President Donald Trump. “He’s picking winners and losers from inside the Oval Office, it’s cronyism, not capitalism and a constitutional crisis with one dangerous man in control of all three branches of government, he’s stripping citizens of their civil rights and silencing his critics.”

Schlossberg is running to replace the retiring Rep. Jerry Nadler, who represents New York’s 12th Congressional District.

Without directly mentioning his famous lineage, Schlossberg describes himself as having been “born and raised” in the district, which stretches from Union Square up through Midtown and then to the Upper West and Upper East sides.

“I took the bus to school every single day from one side of the district to the other,” Schlossberg said. He attended the private Collegiate School in New York.

In advance his announcement, he told CNN he is a Democrat who represents “a new generation.” Schlossberg has become known for his viral videos on social media which are very freewheeling and unorthodox.

He believes his understanding of how to communicate in the age of vertical video will help him connect with younger people. “In this toxic polluted media environment we are in — I breathe that air,” he told CNN. Schlossberg emerged as an outspoken voice calling for Democratic Party reforms after its losses in 2024.

“Hey guys ? have formed an exploratory committee,” he wrote on social media in September, days after Nadler announced he would not seek reelection.

Schlossberg, 32, the youngest child of Caroline Kennedy and her husband Edwin Schlossberg, told CNN that he would pay homage to his grandfather “organically,” noting that the 35th president “broke the mold.”

Online and in media appearances, Schlossberg has aligned himself with the young, progressive wing of the Democratic Party pressing for generational change. He backed Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani in the New York City mayor’s race, remarking, “I don’t give a f**k” about crossing former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who was previously married to Kerry Kennedy, John F. Kennedy’s niece.

Three generations of Kennedys have served in elected office, including John F. Kennedy’s brothers Robert, a former attorney general and New York senator, and Ted, the longtime senator from Massachusetts. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is currently Trump’s Health and Human Services secretary, though much of the stalwart Democratic family has disavowed RFK Jr.’s views on politics and medicine. (Schlossberg posted on X in September: “RFK LOSER IS A THREAT TO PUBLIC HEALTH and AMERICAN SCIENTIFIC LEADERSHIP.”)

The contest to succeed Nadler could draw a wide field of contenders.

Already running is Assemblyman Micah Lasher, seen as the candidate with Nadler’s backing, along with Liam Elkind, who started an organization during the Covid-19 pandemic that delivered food and medicine.

Potential candidates also include: Former Rep. Carolyn Maloney, state assemblymembers Alex Bores and Tony Simone, New York City Council member Erik Bottcher, and Cameron Kasky, an activist and survivor of the Parkland High School shooting.

After a strong performance in this year’s elections, Democrats are hopeful the 2026 midterm battle for control of the House and Senate will reinvigorate the party and help it push back against the president’s agenda.

This story has been updated with additional details.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.