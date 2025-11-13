George Conway, a prominent Trump critic, may jump into New York congressional race, source tells CNN

By Jamie Gangel, CNN

(CNN) — George Conway, a prominent lawyer and critic of President Donald Trump, is actively considering running for Congress from New York City, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN.

An independent, Conway may enter the Democratic primary race for New York’s 12th Congressional District, a Manhattan-based seat currently held by Rep. Jerry Nadler. Nadler recently announced that he would not run for reelection.

The district covers much of Manhattan’s east and west sides and will be the subject of a hotly contested primary. Jack Schlossberg, former President John F. Kennedy’s grandson, entered the race this week.

Conway was a longtime fixture in conservative legal circles and was previously married to Kellyanne Conway, who managed Trump’s first presidential campaign and went on to serve in the White House. Conway fell out with Trump and became one of the president’s most strident critics.

Conway contributed to former President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign and subsequently endorsed and voted for Kamala Harris.

Conway declined to comment for this story.

