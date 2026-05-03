Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani in hospital in critical condition, spokesperson says

By Elise Hammond, CNN

(CNN) — Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani is in critical but stable condition in the hospital, his spokesperson said Sunday.

“Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he’s fighting with that same level of strength as we speak,” spokesperson Ted Goodman said in a statement on X.

The statement does not say why the 81-year-old is in the hospital.

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that Giuliani is a “True Warrior and the Best Mayor in the History of New York City.”

“What a tragedy that he was treated so badly by the Radical Left Lunatics, Democrats ALL — AND HE WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING! They cheated on the Elections, fabricated hundreds of stories, did anything possible to destroy our Nation, and now, look at Rudy. So sad!” Trump said in the post about Giuliani being hospitalized.

Giuliani, Trump’s former personal attorney whose leadership of New York in the wake of the September 11, 2001, attacks earned him the nickname “America’s mayor,” has faced a slew of legal and financial troubles since the 2020 election.

He has pleaded not guilty to state criminal charges against him related to the election subversion scheme in Arizona. Prosecutors dropped a similiar case against Giuliani and others in Georgia last year. The two former Georgia election workers, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, also obtained a $148 million defamation judgment against him for false allegations he made about them after the 2020 election.

Still, he has been receiving support from Trump, with the president appointing him to an advisory council inside the Department of Homeland Security last June.

Giuliani was hospitalized in August after he was injured in a car accident in New Hampshire, his head of security and the New Hampshire State Police said. Three people, including Giuliani, were taken to the hospital by ambulance with “non-life threatening injuries,” the police said.

In 2020, the former mayor spent four days in the hospital battling coronavirus.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

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