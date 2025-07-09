Human remains found in Fort Hall River identified as missing Spokane woman

POWER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — After a three-year investigation, law enforcement officials in Power County, in partnership with the Idaho State Police (ISP) and multiple other state, local, and federal agencies, have successfully identified human remains discovered in the Fort Hall River bottoms as those of Lesiah Olivia Pickett of Spokane, Washington, a woman last seen in 2019.

Discovery and Initial Investigation

The investigation began on July 30, 2022, when a fisherman discovered a human skull along the Fort Hall River in Power County. The following day, investigators from the Fort Hall Police Department, the FBI's Pocatello Office, and the Power County Coroner's Office responded to the scene. Despite a thorough search, no additional remains or signs of trauma were found at that time.

Police say the skull was then transferred to the Ada County Coroner's Office for examination and later submitted to the FBI Lab for DNA and anthropological analysis.

Breakthrough in the Investigation

The case remained cold until the ISP Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) Team, a specialized working group within the ISP Forensic Services Division, contacted the Power County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) and offered assistance in identifying the remains.

In May 2025, the skull's information was entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs), and a bulletin was distributed to law enforcement agencies across surrounding states. Through coordination between ISP SAKI, NamUs, and forensic odontologists (dental experts), investigators identified two possible matches. Police say one was ruled out by DNA comparison, while the second was confirmed through a comparison of dental records within the NamUs database.

On June 26, 2025, NamUs officially confirmed that the remains belonged to Pickett, who had been reported missing since late 2019. Pickett was last seen in American Falls, Idaho, on October 4, 2019, and later in the Pocatello area on October 20, 2019. Police say she was known to be transient and had been in Ogden, Utah, in September 2019. Her family has been notified of this identification.

Lesiah Olivia Pickett, Courtesy Idaho State Police

A call for public assistance

“This identification reflects the power of teamwork, science, and tenacity,” stated Sheriff Joshua Campbell, Power County. “We are grateful to have worked alongside our local and federal partners to bring some measure of peace to Ms. Pickett’s family. Cold cases take time, trust, and collaboration, which are all in this case.”

Colonel Bill Gardiner, Director of ISP, echoed these sentiments, adding, “Behind every unidentified person is a family searching for answers, and behind every investigation like this is a team who refuses to give up. This case is a testament to what dedicated investigators and forensic professionals can accomplish when they work together across agencies and jurisdictions. We’re grateful to have played a part in giving Ms. Pickett her name back and bringing her family the answers they’ve long deserved.”

Investigators are now seeking the public's help to piece together Pickett's last known movements. If you saw Lesiah Olivia Pickett after October 20, 2019, or possess any information about places she may have stayed, particularly in southeast Idaho or the surrounding areas, please contact the Power County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 226-2311.