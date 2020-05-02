Ryan uses creativity to keep Bengals in-shape

Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - COVID-19 has changed life's drastically. For Idaho State strength coach Dan Ryan, he has had to adjust his program on the fly.

Ryan uses an app to help log bengal athlete workouts from around the nation.

"You know gyms are shut down," Ryan said. "A few of our athletes are very lucky and have some type of home gym set up or access to some kind of facility that they can use. That's great for training them as if nothing ever happened, except for they went home."

"A lot of our kids can't leave their house. They don't have any workout equipment. So my assistant Brandon and I have been coming up with new ideas and putting different things around the house that you can use, and sending them workouts."

"Whether it's filling your backpack with books and putting on your back and doing some lunges and squats and using your laundry detergent as a weight or, you know, a sibling or whatever down the stairs. So we put those workouts in some videos out to them just trying to find ways to keep them doing something."