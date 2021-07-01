Sports

Eric Moon joined the Sports Line team in June 2021 as sports director and is excited to cover sports in East Idaho.

Eric is from Lorton, Virginia, a northern Virginia suburb just outside of Washington, D.C. He graduated from Syracuse University majoring in broadcast and digital journalism and minoring in sport management. While in school, he worked as a production assistant with ESPN/ACC Network Syracuse and worked as an anchor/reporter and producer for CitrusTV.

He has also worked as a play-by-play broadcaster for multiple teams, including the Duluth Huskies and the Syracuse Spartans.

In his free time, Eric loves watching sports, especially hockey. He also enjoys playing hockey and spending time with his family.

If you see Eric around town or at a stadium or event, feel free to say hi! You can follow him or send him a story idea at eric.moon@localnews8.com.