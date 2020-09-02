Hillcrest, Marsh Valley rise in week 1 state media football poll
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Sugar-Salem and West Side retain top spots in this week's state media football poll. Friday night wins propelled Hillcrest and Marsh Valley to the status of ranked this week.
Rigby and Highland swapped spots in the 5A poll after their performances in the Rocky Mountain Rumble on Saturday. The Trojans jump up to #3 after a win. The Rams hang on to a top five spot despite the shutout loss.
Skyline was just one vote short of taking over the top spot in 4A. The Grizzlies earned a strong shutout win over previously ranked Minico. Blackfoot holds at #3 after a road victory at Thunder Ridge. Hillcrest's big win over Idaho Falls propelled the Knights into the rankings at #5.
Sugar-Salem retains the top stop in 3A after upsetting Century. Marsh Valley moves up to number 5 after a 2-0 start. The Eagles are coming off a win over McCall-Donnelly.
West Side, North Fremont and Bear Lake all hold the same spots from last week. The Pirates again sit at #1 in the 2A poll.
Butte County holds at third in the 1AD1 poll after a road win at Watersprings. Grace slips down a spot to #5 despite beating North Gem on Friday.
Rockland comes in fifth in the 1AD2 poll for a second straight week. The Bulldogs took down Camas County on Friday.
See the full poll below:
STATE MEDIA POLL
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
- Coeur d'Alene (11) 0-0 63 1
- Rocky Mountain (1) 0-0 51 2
- Rigby (1) 1-0 37 5
- Eagle 0-0 26 4
- Highland 1-1 12 3
Others receiving votes: Mountain View 3, Lewiston 3.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
- Bishop Kelly (8) 0-0 57 1
- Skyline (5) 1-0 56 2
- Blackfoot 1-0 42 3
- Middleton 0-0 22 4
- Hillcrest 1-0 9 —
Others receiving votes: Jerome 3, Minico 2, Pocatello 2, Vallivue 1, Mountain Home 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
- Sugar-Salem (12) 1-0 64 1
- Homedale (1) 1-0 49 3
- Gooding 1-0 41 4
- Weiser 1-0 23 5
- Marsh Valley 2-0 8 —
Others receiving votes: Kimberly 4, Fruitland 3, Snake River 2, South Fremont 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
- West Side (13) 1-0 65 1
- North Fremont 1-0 47 2
- Declo 1-0 32 t-4
- Bear Lake 1-0 32 t-4
- Melba 0-1 9 3
Others receiving votes: Nampa Christian 5, Firth 4, St. Maries 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
- Prairie (13) 0-0 65 1
- Oakley 1-0 51 2
- Butte County 1-0 38 3
- Lighthouse Christian 1-0 20 5
- Grace 1-0 17 4
Others receiving votes: Clearwater Valley 3, Raft River 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
- Carey (13) 1-0 65 1
- Dietrich 1-0 43 4
- Kendrick 0-0 34 3
- Garden Valley 0-1 24 2
- Rockland 1-0 13 5
Others receiving votes: Horseshoe Bend 8, Mullan 6, Deary 2.
Voters:
Dylan Carder, KIFI/KIDK
Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
Jay Tust, KTVB
John Wustrow, Idaho Press
Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal
Jim Church, KORT-FM
Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle
Allan Steele, Post Register
Brittany Cooper, KMVT
Comments