Hillcrest, Marsh Valley rise in week 1 state media football poll

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Sugar-Salem and West Side retain top spots in this week's state media football poll. Friday night wins propelled Hillcrest and Marsh Valley to the status of ranked this week.

Rigby and Highland swapped spots in the 5A poll after their performances in the Rocky Mountain Rumble on Saturday. The Trojans jump up to #3 after a win. The Rams hang on to a top five spot despite the shutout loss.

Skyline was just one vote short of taking over the top spot in 4A. The Grizzlies earned a strong shutout win over previously ranked Minico. Blackfoot holds at #3 after a road victory at Thunder Ridge. Hillcrest's big win over Idaho Falls propelled the Knights into the rankings at #5.



Sugar-Salem retains the top stop in 3A after upsetting Century. Marsh Valley moves up to number 5 after a 2-0 start. The Eagles are coming off a win over McCall-Donnelly.

West Side, North Fremont and Bear Lake all hold the same spots from last week. The Pirates again sit at #1 in the 2A poll.

Butte County holds at third in the 1AD1 poll after a road win at Watersprings. Grace slips down a spot to #5 despite beating North Gem on Friday.



Rockland comes in fifth in the 1AD2 poll for a second straight week. The Bulldogs took down Camas County on Friday.



See the full poll below:

STATE MEDIA POLL

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

Coeur d'Alene (11) 0-0 63 1 Rocky Mountain (1) 0-0 51 2 Rigby (1) 1-0 37 5 Eagle 0-0 26 4 Highland 1-1 12 3

Others receiving votes: Mountain View 3, Lewiston 3.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

Bishop Kelly (8) 0-0 57 1 Skyline (5) 1-0 56 2 Blackfoot 1-0 42 3 Middleton 0-0 22 4 Hillcrest 1-0 9 —

Others receiving votes: Jerome 3, Minico 2, Pocatello 2, Vallivue 1, Mountain Home 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

Sugar-Salem (12) 1-0 64 1 Homedale (1) 1-0 49 3 Gooding 1-0 41 4 Weiser 1-0 23 5 Marsh Valley 2-0 8 —

Others receiving votes: Kimberly 4, Fruitland 3, Snake River 2, South Fremont 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

West Side (13) 1-0 65 1 North Fremont 1-0 47 2 Declo 1-0 32 t-4 Bear Lake 1-0 32 t-4 Melba 0-1 9 3

Others receiving votes: Nampa Christian 5, Firth 4, St. Maries 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

Prairie (13) 0-0 65 1 Oakley 1-0 51 2 Butte County 1-0 38 3 Lighthouse Christian 1-0 20 5 Grace 1-0 17 4

Others receiving votes: Clearwater Valley 3, Raft River 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

Carey (13) 1-0 65 1 Dietrich 1-0 43 4 Kendrick 0-0 34 3 Garden Valley 0-1 24 2 Rockland 1-0 13 5

Others receiving votes: Horseshoe Bend 8, Mullan 6, Deary 2.

Voters:

Dylan Carder, KIFI/KIDK

Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com

Jay Tust, KTVB

John Wustrow, Idaho Press

Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal

Jim Church, KORT-FM

Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle

Allan Steele, Post Register

Brittany Cooper, KMVT