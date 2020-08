Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Blackfoot started the Jerrod Ackley era with a 40-21 road win over Thunder Ridge on Friday. It was Ackley's first game in charge of the Broncos.

Blackfoot (1-0) will host Idaho Falls next Friday. Thunder Ridge (0-2) will look for its first win at Ravsten Stadium against Skyline.