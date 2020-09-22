No fans allowed at BYU’s first two home games

Sports

PROVO, Utah (KIFI/KIDK) - No fans will be allowed to attend BYU's home opener Saturday against Troy. The State of Utah moved Provo from the low to moderate risk COVID-19 designation Tuesday.

BYU originally had planned to allow 6,000 fans to attend. That is no longer possible in the moderate risk category. The designation for Provo covers a 14-day period. That means BYU's home game against Louisiana Tech will also be without fans.

Tickets purchased for the Troy game will be honored at the first home game once the risk designation allows fans to attend. Refunds are also being offered.

Saturday's game will be televised nationally on ESPN. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 pm.