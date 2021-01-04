Jeramiah Dickey introduced as new Boise State athletic director

Sports

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Boise State introduced its new athletic director on Monday. Jeramiah Dickey takes over after a nearly 20 year career in athletic administration.

Dickey has had stops at UTEP, Akron, Houston and most recently Baylor. Boise State is his first opportunity to be an athletic director. He says coming to Boise is a special opportunity.

"There's history here. Throughout my career, Boise was the barometer of success. That's what we were striving to be."

Dickey is setting the bar high for Bronco athletics. "We will win championships and all sports, in the conference and nationally. That will always be a goal and an aspiration."

To do that, Dickey says Boise State needs to "control the controllables". He promised the school will have "elite facilities" and "elite experiences" for the student athletes, constituents and donors.

"We are going to be successful. I can guarantee it."

One of the first items of business is to hire a new football coach after Bryan Harsin left for Auburn. Dickey knows the magnitude of the situation.

"This is maybe the most important decision I'll make as an athletic director."

There is a sense of urgency to fill the position. However, Dickey says he will take his time to make sure it is done right.

"There is a very specific process that I believe in, that I trust. We'd like to hire coaches as soon as possible. Is that three days, a week, two weeks, I can't speak to that right now."