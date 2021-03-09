Idaho State advances to Big Sky Tournament semi-finals

Sports

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - For the 16th time in program history, the Idaho State women's basketball team is playing in the Big Sky Conference Tournament semi-finals.

The Bengals beat Portland State 66-50 on Tuesday afternoon in quarterfinal action.

Delaney Moore led Idaho State with 18 points. Callie Bourne had a team-high 8 rebounds for the Bengals. She also chipped in 7 points and 7 assists.

"We don't have anybody that jumps out on you on paper," Bengals head coach Seton Sobolewski said. "We don't have any 16 to 20 point scores. We don't have any big time rebounders. We just do it collectively, and we really share the ball."

Idaho State plays Northern Colorado in the semi-finals on Wednesday. Tip-off from Idaho Central Arena is set for 6 pm.