Idaho State soccer is ready to open newly renovated Davis Field

Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - After months of renovations to Davis Field, the Idaho State women's soccer team is less than 24 hours away from playing their first game back at the renovated stadium.

The Bengals are not just looking at Davis Field as a new facility. They are using the renovated venue as a program reset. A chance to jolt the team back into a Big Sky powerhouse.

"This is a blank canvas," Debs Brereton said. "This blade of grass hasn't seen a minute of soccer yet. This team wants to make history. That hasn't been done here for like six to seven years."

The Bengals open the 2021 season with an exhibition game against Salt Lake Community College on Saturday. The first regular-season game on the new pitch is on Thursday, Aug. 19 against Utah State.