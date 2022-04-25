ISU finishes spring with scrimmage on Saturday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Spring football is now in the books for Idaho State, and for first-year Head Coach Charlie Ragle, it was a chance to implement a new system and get to know the community that he is now calling home.

The team concluded their spring season on Saturday with a game on the ICCU practice field.

The Bengals are coming off a 1-10 season, but this weekend they showed some noticeable improvement, particularly on offense.

The battle to be ISU's starting quarterback is also heating up, coming down to the senior Tyler Vander Waal and the sophomore Hunter Hays.

Coach Ragle says there is heightened optimism for his team heading into the summer.

"We're still undefeated," Ragle said. "Now, that's going to change real fast in September, and that's when the real football is played and we'll be ready to go. But, in the meantime, we're going to enjoy the next few months. The weather's getting better, and we're going to hang out and get people in the community involved. And hopefully, we'll have a sell out here when we play in that first game against Central Arkansas."