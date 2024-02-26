Skip to Content
Sports

Idaho State inducts six new members into Sports Hall of Fame

ISU Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2024
KIFI
ISU Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2024
By
today at 7:12 PM
Published 7:18 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State University held their Sports Hall of Fame Awards Ceremony this past Saturday at the ICCU Bengal Alumni Center.

Six individuals were selected to be a part of the Class of 2024.

Here are the 2024 ISU Sports Hall of Fame inductees:

  • Pete Garces, Football | 1997-1999
  • Lori Elizabeth Lee, Women's Volleyball | 2010-2014
  • Rick Noel, Football | 1974-1975
  • Erica Richardson, Cross Country | 2007-2011
  • Chad Teichert, Women's Volleyball Coach | 2008-2014
  • Mark Liptak, Lifetime Achievement Award | 1993-2023
Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Cole Sams

Cole is a reporter for Local News 8.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content