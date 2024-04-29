ISU softball team sweeps Weber State on Sunday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - In their first home series of the season, the Idaho State softball team swept a doubleheader against Weber State on Sunday.

After falling to the Wildcats 6-4 in their first home game on Friday, the Bengals rallied in the second game to force extra innings before play was suspended on Friday night.

The two teams resumed play in the second game on Sunday in a 6-6 game in the ninth. After a scoreless ninth inning, the Bengals loaded up the bases in the tenth and were able to get the walkoff win due to a hit by pitch.

The last game of the series was all ISU, taking down the Wildcats 8-0 in five innings.

Next up for the Bengals is a matchup with the BYU Cougars at Miller Ranch Stadium on Tuesday.