Sports Line (Full Segment) – August 29

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI) - Television stations can experience serious computer glitches, too.

Local News 8's 10 p.m. broadcast featured a strange issue which prevented the control room from playing any video. This glitch happened midway through the Sports Line segment, so much of what was planned could not be shown.

We went back and re-recorded the entire Sports Line segment after the show so it can be enjoyed in its entirety. It can be viewed through the link below.

https://www.facebook.com/samgelfandtv/videos/3836313026696263