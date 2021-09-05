Molinari, the 2018 hero, says he’ll miss upcoming Ryder Cup

AP National Sports

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — The man who contributed the most to Europe’s team in the 2018 Ryder Cup triumph will almost certainly be missing from this month’s competition in Wisconsin. Francesco Molinari has all but officially withdrawn himself from consideration on Padraig Harrington’s team while recovering his form from a back problem that kept him out of this year’s PGA Championship and Tokyo Olympics. He says, “I don’t think I would be useful to the team so it’s better if someone in better form goes.” Molinarii finished 52nd at his home Italian Open on Sunday.