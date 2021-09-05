Spain back on form, routs Georgia 4-0 in World Cup qualifier

AP National Sports

BADAJOZ, Spain (AP) — Luis Enrique shook up his team and got the result he wanted as Spain beat Georgia 4-0 in World Cup qualifiers. The game against the modest rival had become an almost must-win affair for Spain after its disappointing loss at Sweden on Thursday that cost it first place in Europe’s Group B. Only the group winners qualify directly for the tournament next year in Qatar. José Gayà opened the scoring before Carlos Soler and Ferran Torres scored before halftime. Pablo Sarabia added a goal in the second half.