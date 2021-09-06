Duane Brown back at practice for Seahawks ahead of opener

AP National Sports

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — After more than a month as a spectator, left tackle Duane Brown was on the field as a participant as game week finally arrived for the Seattle Seahawks. Brown may not have received exactly what he wanted during his month of watching practice. But the Seahawks appear to have the blindside protector of Russell Wilson satisfied enough for the start of the regular season. Brown “held-in” throughout training camp, opting not to participate in practice while seeking more security. Brown’s current contract expires at the end of the season.