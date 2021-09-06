England 131-2 chasing 368 to beat India in riveting 4th test

AP National Sports

LONDON (AP) — England’s bid for its highest successful run-chase in test cricket was stalled by the loss of two wickets before lunch on Day 5 of a riveting fourth test against India, boosting the tourists’ chances of victory. Set 368 to win, England was 131-2 and needing 237 more runs. There are a minimum 63 overs remaining. The momentum of a match turned slightly India’s way when Dawid Malan was run out for 5 with about 30 minutes left in the session. Opener Rory Burns was the other batsman out for 50. Haseeb Hameed is 62 not out and England captain Joe Root unbeaten on 8.