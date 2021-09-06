LEADING OFF: Franco ties a Mantle mark, Civale returns

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Rays rookie Wander Franco has reached base safely in 36 straight games. That’s the longest active streak in the majors and is tied with Mickey Mantle for the best by an American League player under age 21. Frank Robinson holds that MLB record with 43 straight for the Reds in 1956. The 20-year-old Franco tripled in his first at-bat Monday at Fenway Park. He wound up with four hits as the AL East leaders beat Boston 11-10 in 10 innings. Franco is hitting .290 and has scored 48 runs and driven in 36 since making his big league debut this year. At the time of his promotion in June, he was considered the best minor league prospect in baseball.