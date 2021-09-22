Brazil’s soccer body seeks quarantine waiver for EPL players

AP National Sports

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s soccer confederation has requested quarantine waivers from the government so England-based players can play in a World Cup qualifying match in Manaus next month. The confederation told The Associated Press it is seeking waivers for the English Premier League players that coach Tite might field in a match against Uruguay on Oct. 14. Brazil’s squad for three World Cup qualifiers, including the Uruguay game and matches at Venezuela and Colombia, will be announced on Friday. The request includes a quarantine waiver for Uruguay and Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani, who is also expected to play in Manaus.