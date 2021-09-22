Harper’s throw to plate saves Phillies’ 4-3 win over O’s

AP National Sports

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper threw out the tying run at the plate in the eighth inning and Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run homer to keep the Philadelphia Phillies pushing in the NL East race with a 4-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles. The Phillies took two of three against the 103-loss Orioles and now finish the seven-game homestand with four against the 94-loss Pirates. The Phillies entered three games behind Atlanta for first in the division. The NL East could be decided when the Phillies play at Atlanta next week in a three-game set.