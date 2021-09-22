Kepler homers twice, Ryan’s 11 Ks lead Twins over Cubs 5-4

AP National Sports

By MARK GONZALES

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Max Kepler homered twice, rookie Joe Ryan struck out a season-high 11, and the Minnesota Twins held on to beat the Chicago Cubs 5-4. Kepler staked the Twins to a 2-0 lead with a homer in the first inning and hit a tiebreaking drive in the fourth for his 11th multihomer game, his second time this season. The Cubs and Twins are both 67-85, nearing the end of disappointing season. Chicago lost for the ninth time in 11 games.