No cute nicknames but ton of talent in Spieth-Thomas pairing

AP National Sports

By TIM DAHLBERG

AP Sports Writer

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas almost surely will be paired together in both foursomes and fourballs beginning Friday at the Ryder Cup. What they deliver at Whistling Straits will go a long way toward deciding the Americans’ chances of reversing their fortunes in a team event that has not gone their way in recent years. They won big together outside Paris three years ago, going 3-1 in the team matches. That wasn’t enough to make up for teammates collapsing around them, but it was a pretty good indication Spieth and Thomas would be forces for years to come in the Ryder Cup.