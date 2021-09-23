No. 17 Coastal Carolina, UMass moving in opposite directions

AP National Sports

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

No. 17 Coastal Carolina is on a winning run lately, something UMass would sure like to experience. The Chanticleers look to start 4-0 for the second straight season when they face the Minutemen on Saturday. While Coastal has won 14 of its past 15 games, UMass has lost 14 in row. Coastal Carolina is looking to regain its dominant ways after holding on to beat Buffalo 28-25 last week. The Minutemen fell to Eastern Michigan 42-28 a week ago. Coastal coach Jamey Chadwell said it’s a mistake to take UMass lightly from what he’s seen on tape.