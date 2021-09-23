Old SWC rivals Texas A&M-Arkansas game highlights SEC slate

AP National Sports

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

Former Southwest Conference rivals Texas A&M and Arkansas highlight play in the Southeastern Conference this week. The seventh-ranked Aggies and 16th-ranked Razorbacks are both looking to stay perfect this season and gain a leg up in difficult SEC West. Texas A&M has won the past nine in the series. To make it 10 straight, starting quarterback Zach Calzada will have to continue his improvement since taking over two games ago for injured Haynes King. LSU is seeking its third straight win when it travels to Mississippi State.