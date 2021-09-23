Raiders seek 1st 3-0 start since ’02 when they host Dolphins

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders return home to take on the Miami Dolphins in search of their first 3-0 start since 2002. The Raiders opened the season with wins over Baltimore and Pittsburgh and could be the first team to open a season with three straight wins against teams that won at least 10 games the previous season. Miami is looking to bounce back from a 35-0 loss to Buffalo and will start Jacoby Brissett at quarterback in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa.