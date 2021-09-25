Cook, Dayton come from 3 scores down, top Presbyterian 63-43

AP National Sports

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Jack Cook ran for three touchdowns and passed for three more as Dayton flew past Presbyterian 63-43 in a Pioneer Football League opener that saw nearly 1,000 yards of offense. Cook completed 19 of 35 passes for 262 yards. He rushed for another 48 yards with touchdowns of 5, 8 and 2 yards. Presbyterian, which is making waves with its no-punt, full-throttle approach to offense this season, built a 23-0 lead with two long touchdowns wrapped around an onside kick. From there, however, the Flyers scored 49 unanswered points. Ren Hefley passed for 440 yards for the Blue Hose in their Pioneer debut.