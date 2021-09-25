Eckhaus helps Bryant fends off Marist in 34-17 win

AP National Sports

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Zevi Eckhaus threw for 211 yards and a pair of scores and Bryant defeated Marist 34-17. The Bulldogs built a 17-0 lead after Daniel Adeboboye and Fabrice Mukendi each scored on 2-yard touchdown runs in the first quarter. Marist countered with an 11-yard TD pass from Brock Bagozzi to Mekhai Johnson with 21 seconds left before halftime. Then, early in the second, Bagozzi connected with Dwayne Menders on a 14-yard score to reduce the deficit to 17-14. But Bryant slammed the door on Marist’s comeback bid when Eckhaus threw a 12-yard TD to Anthony Frederick with 4:15 left in the third.