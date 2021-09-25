Jackson’s pick helps E. Kentucky secure win over Austin Peay

AP National Sports

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Parker McKinney threw two touchdown passes and ran for another and Matthew Jackson’s late interception helped Eastern Kentucky beat back Austin Peay 35-27. Jackson picked off Draylen Ellis at midfield with 57 seconds left and returned the ball to EKU’s 9-yard line and the Colonels killed the clock. Ellis threw for 298 yards and a touchdown but was intercepted three times. Da’Joun Hewitt’s 8-yard run marked the third touchdown in a four-drive span in which EKU turned a 20-14 deficit into a 35-20 lead with 12:34 remaining.