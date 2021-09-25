Late Antonio goal sees West Ham beat winless Leeds 2-1

AP National Sports

LEEDS, England (AP) — Michail Antonio struck in the final minute to snatch West Ham a 2-1 victory as Leeds’ winless Premier League start was extended to six matches. Leeds led at the break through Raphinha but was punished again for failing to take its chances. Antonio followed up on Junior Firpo’s second-half own-goal by firing in the Hammers’ last-minute winner. Marcelo Bielsa’s side’s inability to convert chances is threatening to undermine its second season back in the top flight and it slipped into the bottom three.