Maryland improves to 4-0 with 37-16 win over Kent State

AP National Sports

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 384 yards and three touchdowns, and Maryland remained unbeaten with a 37-16 victory over Kent State. The Terrapins are 4-0 for the first time since 2016, and their solid start has added some intrigue to upcoming matchups against Iowa and Ohio State. Maryland wasn’t necessarily dominant against Kent State, but the Terps stiffened on defense when they needed to. The Golden Flashes had the ball in Maryland territory on seven of their first eight possessions, but they managed only nine points on those drives.