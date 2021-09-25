O’Connell rallies Boilermakers late to get past Illini 13-9

AP National Sports

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Aidan O’Connell hooked up with T.J. Sheffield on a 14-yard touchdown pass with 5:44 left to play, giving Purdue a 13-9 victory over rival Illinois. The Boilermakers rebounded from their only loss of the season by claiming the Cannon Trophy for the second straight year. Illinois has lost four in a row since beating Nebraska in the season opener, this one coming after giving up the only touchdown of the game.