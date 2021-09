AP National Sports

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers star outside linebacker T.J. Watt won’t play against Cincinnati after all. The team has downgraded Watt to out for its Week 3 game. Watt is dealing with a groin injury. The Steelers listed the All-Pro as questionable on Friday’s injury report. Watt got hurt in the second quarter of last weekend’s 26-17 loss to Las Vegas.