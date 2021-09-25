Suarez shutout, Harper HR, Phils win 5th in row, top Pirates

AP National Sports

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ranger Suarez pitched a four-hit shutout, Bryce Harper homered and the Philadelphia Phillies kept up their playoff push, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 for their fifth straight win. The Phillies began the day 1 1/2 games behind Atlanta in the NL East. Philadelphia visits the Braves in a three-game series beginning Tuesday. Suarez allowed just four singles, walked none and struck out seven in his first major league complete game. Harper hit his 34th home run and Matt Vierling hit his first major league homer as the Phillies improved to a season-best seven games over .500.