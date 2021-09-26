Arsenal humiliates Spurs, seasons head in opposite direction

AP National Sports

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Emile Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka scored in the opening 34 minutes as Arsenal beat Tottenham 3-1. It completed a third successive league win for Arsenal which lost its opening three Premier League games. Tottenham has now lost three in a row in the league after opening with a trio of successes. Raul Jimenez conjured a moment of magic to claim his first goal since suffering a career-threatening fractured skull and earned Wolverhampton a 1-0 victory at Southampton which remains without a win after six games.